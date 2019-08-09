Bassfield’s Racheem Boothe ready to lead USM defense

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - While Southern Miss continues fall camp with players competing for spots across the field, there’s no question who will lead the “Nasty Bunch” on defense.
Linebacker Racheem Boothe returns for his junior season after four sacks and 48 tackles last year. The Conference USA All-Freshman recorded 79 tackles in year one at USM. The Bassfield grad enters his third season at 227 pounds and said he’s carrying his weight well.
Boothe was a part of a Golden Eagle defense which ranked third nationally, yielding just 278.4 yards per game. He is one of four Southern Miss defensive players named to the All-Conference USA preseason team.
“I’ve been playing for three years,” Boothe said. “I’m one of the returning starters that played a lot last year and I believe everybody looks up to me. We don’t look back on last year’s accomplishments. We’re trying to make a name for ourselves, be better than last year. I have very high expectations, knowing we got a lot of experience coming back from last year.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.