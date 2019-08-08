Man reported missing after leaving assisted living facility in Petal

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office are asking members of the community to be on the lookout for a man who unexpectedly left an assisted living facility in Petal.
Investigator John Tryner said William Lenton Yates, 73, left the facility on Old River Road on Wednesday and hasn’t been seen since. Tryner said family members do not know why Yates left the facility or where he could be going.
The sheriff’s office has received reports that Yates suffers from medical issues that could affect his decision making.
Yates is 5-foot-9, weighs 165 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt, white tennis shoes and a red bandana around his head.
If you see Yates, you’re asked to contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.