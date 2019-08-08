Hodge, Davis talk about runoff campaigns for Jones Co. Sheriff

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM - Two Republican candidates for sheriff in Jones County continued their campaigns Wednesday.
Incumbent sheriff Alex Hodge will face challenger Macon Davis in a runoff in three weeks, after neither got 50 percent of Tuesday’s primary vote.
Davis pulled in about 48%, and Hodge trailed with 41%.
“So many people are calling saying, ‘What happened,’ well I voted,” Hodge said. “We need people to go out and vote. We’ve done exactly what we promised the people we would do. We will continue to do that. Serving as sheriff has been the greatest honor of my life.”
“We’ve been overwhelmed with calls, texts and we appreciate every one of them so very much,” said Davis. “And we just want to take an opportunity to thank everyone who was able to support us. We’re going to continue to work hard and reach out to everyone we can.”
Hodge has been sheriff since 2008.
Davis has 24 years of law enforcement experience.
The runoff is set for Aug. 27.
