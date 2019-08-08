First Alert: Big time heat in store today

Good morning everyone! We're starting off your day with mostly sunny skies and temps low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with few pop-up t-storms later this afternoon. Highs today will top out in the mid-90s, but the heat index will make it feel like the 102-107. Temps this evening will be in the low 80s with lows in the low 70s.
Tomorrow will be a repeat of today. Skies will be partly cloudy with few pop-up t-storms later this afternoon. Highs today will top out in the mid-90s but the heat index will make it feel like the 102-107
A few hit-or-miss storms will return for next weekend with highs in the mid to low 90s.
Next week will start out hot with highs in the mid-90s.
