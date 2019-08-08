Armed man threatens deputies in Wayne County; standoff underway

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Several law enforcement agencies are involved in a standoff with an armed man in the Strengthford community of Wayne County.
Sheriff Jody Ashley said the standoff started after deputies responded to a domestic situation around 8 a.m. Thursday. Ashley said when deputies got to the scene, a man started threatening to shoot them, so the deputies backed away and set up a perimeter.
According to Ashley, the man did fire shots at a law enforcement drone, but no injuries have been reported. The sheriff added that some neighbors in the area have been evacuated for safety.
Ashley said family members of the suspect have been contacted and negotiators are now trying to convince the man to surrender.
WDAM has a reporter on the way to the scene. We will keep you updated with the latest details on this developing story as they become available.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Jones County and Perry County sheriff’s departments, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, Mississippi Burau of Investigation and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
