Voters select Perkins, Anderson as candidates for Covington Co. Sheriff

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The list of candidates in the running to be the next Sheriff of Covington County has been narrowed down by Tuesday’s primaries.
On the Republican side, Darrell “Perk” Perkins won the nomination over Billy Pitts by capturing nearly 65% of the vote.
The Democratic ballot listed three candidates; former sheriff Roger Wood Speed, Leno Holmes and Jonathan Anderson. Anderson won the Democratic nomination with 53% of the vote
A Sumrall native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate, Perkins has more than 30 years of investigative and law enforcement experience. Twenty six of those years were spent with Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. Perkins currently works as an investigator for Mississippi’s 15th Judicial District.
If elected, Perkins said his top priority will be the fight against drugs in Covington County.
“It affects your kids and your grand kids, and Covington County can’t do it alone,” Perkins said in an interview with WDAM. “We’re going to have to reach out and receive federal help and state help from our local agencies and the State of Mississippi to help us combat the war on drugs.”
Anderson comes from a family with a history in law enforcement. His grandfather, Lawrence Anderson, was the first African American police chief for the City of Collins. Lawrence himself is currently a deputy with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office. Anderson is also a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Anderson said if he’s elected, he will evaluate the department to make sure it’s being run efficiently and continue to build trust with citizens and businesses in Covington County.
“I feel that with the knowledge I’ve learned working in various departments of the sheriff’s department, and the leadership skills I earned in the Air Force, I have what it takes to properly lead this department to the next level,” Anderson said in an interview with WDAM.
Perkins and Anderson will meet in the general election on Nov. 5.
