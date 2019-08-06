Several statewide races still too close to call

Attorney General Jim Hood won the Democratic nomination for Mississippi governor. But at 11:30pm on election night, it was still unclear which republican candidate he’ll face in November. With 87% of the vote in, it appeared that Lt. Governor Tate Reeves and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller would face each other in a runoff August 27. Reeves, with 49% of the vote, would have to get to 50% plus one.