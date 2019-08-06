Several statewide races still too close to call

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The state of Mississippi still awaits the results of who won the Republican nomination for Mississippi governor.
Attorney General Jim Hood won the Democratic nomination for Mississippi governor. But at 11:30pm on election night, it was still unclear which republican candidate he’ll face in November. With 87% of the vote in, it appeared that Lt. Governor Tate Reeves and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller would face each other in a runoff August 27. Reeves, with 49% of the vote, would have to get to 50% plus one.
Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann was declared the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor. He will face Democrat Jay Hughes in the November general election. Hughes is currently a state representative from the 12th District, elected in 2015.
In the race for Attorney General, current State Treasurer Lynn Fitch will advance to the runoff. But with 87% of the vote in, it still wasn’t clear who her opponent would be, Andy Taggart or Mark Baker.
Republican David McRae will face Democrat Addie Lee Green in November for State Treasurer.
And the race for Public Service Commission, Southern District will feature two coast residents with experience serving as mayors. Republican Pascagoula Mayor Dane Maxwell will face Democrat former Ocean Springs Mayor Connie Moran.
