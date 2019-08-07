Republican primary for Jones Co. Sheriff headed to runoff

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Republican primary for Jones County Sheriff is headed to a runoff.
Macon P. Davis and incumbent Sheriff Alex Hodge finished with the most votes during Tuesday’s primary, but neither managed to capture more than 50% of the vote.
Davis finished the night in the lead with around 48% of the vote, with Hodge not far behind with 41%. Paul R. Sumrall Sr. had nearly 9% of the vote.
Davis and Hodge will face off in the Aug. 27 runoff, with the winner facing independent Joe Berlin in the general election on Nov. 5.
Hodge has served as the county’s sheriff since 2008 and is seeking his fourth term as sheriff.
Davis has 24 years of experience in law enforcement.
