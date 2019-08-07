Pink Up: Waiting for a Cure to host fundraising event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In this month's Pink UP WDAM has details on an upcoming event you can participate in to help raise money and awareness for breast cancer in the Pine Belt.
“We educate, we assist and we act as mentors for some of the newly diagnosed,” said Dawn Gillis,founder and director of Waiting For A Cure and a breast cancer survivor.
Gillis is passionate about her mission in helping Pine Belt women diagnosed with breast cancer through the local nonprofit that’s been up and running for more than a decade.
“You know, whatever they need, medical bills paid and buying prosthesis,” Gillis said. “We will assist anybody that needs the help, but we really like to target those that are not covered by insurance.”
October is breast cancer awareness month, but Gillis said every day she and her team work to paint the town pink, educating and raising money to help those in need. Right now, Waiting For A Cure is in the process of planning an upcoming annual fundraiser.
“We like to kind of sneak in before the first of October with our celebrity waiter event,” Gillis said. “It will be on the 30th of September at Chesterfield’s starting at 6 o’clock until whenever the last person leaves.”
From the Women's Football Alliance to area survivors and city leaders, volunteers welcome all of you at home to be a part of the event to help make a difference in the local fight against breast cancer.
“And we have medical personnel. It’s a fun night, but it’s also a serious night,” Gillis said. “The money that is raised that night goes into our foundation. That is one of the events we have to generate funds to help women out.”
As planning is underway for the big night, Gillis reminds the importance of education and mammograms.
“It’s early detection,” Gillis said. “They can do a whole lot more rather than if you just ignore it. Yes, it’s scary. You don’t want to hear the diagnosis. But, when it’s out there then they can do something to help you.”
