Nobles likely to win Republican primary for Perry Co. Sheriff

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Incumbent Sheriff Mitch Nobles is likely to capture the Republican nomination in the Perry County Sheriff’s race. Nobles led with 81% of the vote early Wednesday morning with 93% of precincts reporting.
Democrat Jeremy McSwain, who faced no challenger in the primary, will likely face Nobles in the general election on Nov. 5.
Nobles was first elected sheriff by Marion County voters in 2015. Since being in office, Nobles said the department has worked more than 300 felony cases and solved 85% of those cases.
He has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement, working for the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and the Petal Police Department.
“If I’m reelected as your sheriff, I plan to continue my focus on professionalism and making Perry County safe,” Nobles said in a statement posted to his campaign Facebook page. “I love my county and proud to say I live here. I want everyone to be proud of where they live and proud of their Sheriff’s Office.”
Nobles is a lifelong Perry County resident who graduated from Perry County High School and studied criminal justice at Jones County Junior College.
