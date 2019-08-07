King likely to win another term as transportation commissioner

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Incumbent state Transportation Commissioner Tom King will almost certainly be reelected to a second term and be the lone holdover on the three-person commission.
King, a former Mississippi representative who won a seat on the commission in 2015, topped a pair of challengers in Tuesday’s Republican primary and will be unopposed in November’s general election.
King outlasted Poplarville Alderman Tony Smith and retired Mississippi Department of Transportation veteran Chad Toney to win the Republican nomination.
Northern and central transportation commission incumbents did not run for re-election, leaving King as the veteran commissioner.
