Johnson wins Democratic nomination for Jasper Co. Sheriff

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Randy Johnson is almost certain to be elected to serve a second term as Sheriff of Jasper County after defeating Democratic challenger Chris “Sarge” Sargent in Tuesday’s primary.
Johnson finished the primary with nearly 62% of the votes with Sargent capturing around 38%. Johnson will be unopposed in the Nov. 5 general election.
The results will have to be certified by the Secretary of State before becoming official.
Johnson was elected sheriff in 2015 after unseating Sargent, the incumbent, in the Democratic primary.
Johnson has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience.
Before he was elected sheriff, Johnson worked for the Jones County Sheriff’s Office where he oversaw the corrections division. Before that, he spent 28 years with Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Johnson said as sheriff, he will continue to be accessible to members of the community and keep up the fight against drugs in Jasper County.
“Drugs is a huge problem, and that was my numbers one deal when I ran the first time, and that’s what it is again,” Johnson said in an interview with WDAM. “We’re going to fight the battle. We’ll never win it, but we’re going to fight it, and we’re going to do it every day.”
