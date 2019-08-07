Hall wins Republican primary for Marion Co. Sheriff

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Incumbent Sheriff Berkley Hall will have a shot at a fourth term as Marion County’s Sheriff after clinching the Republican nomination during Tuesday’s primary election.
Hall beat fellow Republicans Mike Cooper and Lance Poirier with about 62% of the vote. Poirier finished with around 20% while Cooper had 17%.
Hall will advance to face Democrat Adrien Fortenberry in the general election on Nov. 5. Fortenberry was unopposed in the primary.
The people of Marion County elected Hall as sheriff in 2007. Hall previously served two terms as Constable of District 2 while working part-time with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
“I’m going to continue what I’ve been doing in the past,” Hall told WDAM in July. “In the last 12 years we have tried to enforce the law, tried to treat people as fairly as they’ll let us. There’s a drug problem and there’s always going to be a drug problem, and there’s always going to be crime. The only thing you can do is just keep at it and try to make Marion County as safe and the best place to live as you can.”
In June, Hall was elected as the vice president of the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association for the 2019-2020 term.
Hall was born and raised in Marion County.
“All my family members still live here,” Hall said. “I’ve raised children here and am raising grandchildren here, and I just want to make sure we keep the county as safe as possible.”
