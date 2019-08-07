Forrest County Sheriff’s candidates continue campaigns as race heads to runoff

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Affidavit ballots are in for Forrest County races, and the there will be a runoff for the Republican nomination for the Forrest County Sheriff.
Charlie Sims and David Bassett will face off for the nomination on Aug. 27. Bassett received just under 50% of the vote with Sims slightly trailing with almost 48%.
Both candidates are hoping to serve Forrest County as the new sheriff and will continue to campaign.
“Of course we are disappointed we didn’t win it out right,” said Sims. “We have a lot of work to do over the next three weeks. We will get out, knock on doors and make sure people know the importance of this race.”
“It just means we are going to have to go back to work and get everybody on board with us,” said Bassett. “It’s a runoff and it’s time to get to work.”
This will be the first time in more than 20 years Forrest County residents elect a new sheriff. Current Sheriff Billy McGee will complete a seventh term before the department leadership changes.
"There are two qualified men that are running for this position, but I want these people to really think about what's affecting our future," said Bassett. "I have gone through intense training over the last year and believe with that I will be able to take our county into the future and move it forward instead of the same old ways of leadership we have done for all these years."
“We are going to talk about changing the culture of the department,” said Sims. “We will make sure we are not only spending money properly, but we are acquiring new monies through grants. We will have a transparent department and we will communicate with the public. We won’t dictate what you get. We will listen to your problems, your concerns and that’s what we will work on.”
