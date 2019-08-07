First Alert: Back to school forecast

Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day with mostly sunny skies and temps low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with hit-or-miss t-storms later this afternoon so grabs your raincoats as you head out the door. Highs today will top out in the low 90s, but the heat index will make it feel like the 100-103. Temps this evening will be in the low 80s with lows in the low 70s.