First Alert: Back to school forecast

Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day with mostly sunny skies and temps low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with hit-or-miss t-storms later this afternoon so grabs your raincoats as you head out the door. Highs today will top out in the low 90s, but the heat index will make it feel like the 100-103. Temps this evening will be in the low 80s with lows in the low 70s.
Hit-or-miss t-Storms will be possible again tomorrow across the area with highs in the low 90s.
We dry out later this week and that will allow us to get hotter as highs reach the mid-90s and heat indices between 102-106.
A few hit-or-miss storms will return for next weekend with highs in the mid to low 90s.
Next week will start out hot with highs in the mid-90s.
