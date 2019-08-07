Federal agents raiding Bay Springs chicken plant

Armed officers stand guard outside Peco Foods in Bay Springs. (Source: Jeffrey Morgan)
By Jayson Burnett and Chris Thies | August 7, 2019 at 11:27 AM CDT - Updated August 7 at 11:27 AM

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Federal agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and ICE Homeland Security Investigations are conducting raids at multiple locations across the state.

One of the locations is a Peco chicken plant in Bay Springs.

Witnesses at the scene tell us several people have been taken into custody. No arrests have been confirmed with federal authorities.

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst issued the following statement Wednesday morning:

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are executing federal search warrants today at multiple locations across the state of Mississippi as part of a coordinated operation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi pursuant to ongoing HSI administrative and criminal investigations. Additional details will be forthcoming.”
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst

Hurst is holding a news conference on the raids at 2 p.m. in Pearl. We will have the news conference streaming live right here.

