Barnett beats Delgado in Senate District 34 primary
By Tim Doherty | August 6, 2019 at 11:45 PM CDT - Updated August 6 at 11:45 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Incumbent Juan Barnett took a large first step toward holding on to his District 34 State Senate seat Tuesday night.

Barnett, who served as Heidelberg’s mayor for 14 years before winning a Senate seat in 2015, held off long-time Ward 2 Hattiesburg City Councilwoman Deborah Delgado in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

Barnett received 62% of the vote Tuesday, while Delgado pulled 38%.

District 34 covers all of Jasper County as well as parts of Jones and Forrest counties.

Barnett will face Republican challenger Steven Wade, a retired agent with the United States Department of Agriculture, in the Nov. 5 general election.

