Barnett beats Delgado in Senate District 34 primary

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Incumbent Juan Barnett took a large first step toward holding on to his District 34 State Senate seat Tuesday night.
Barnett, who served as Heidelberg’s mayor for 14 years before winning a Senate seat in 2015, held off long-time Ward 2 Hattiesburg City Councilwoman Deborah Delgado in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.
Barnett received 62% of the vote Tuesday, while Delgado pulled 38%.
District 34 covers all of Jasper County as well as parts of Jones and Forrest counties.
Barnett will face Republican challenger Steven Wade, a retired agent with the United States Department of Agriculture, in the Nov. 5 general election.
