Ashley wins Democrat primary in Wayne Co. Sheriff’s race

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley will continue his re-election campaign after winning the Democrat nomination Tuesday night.
The incumbent received about 53% of the vote to defeat fellow Democrats Jamey Beard, 23%, and Monte May, 23%.
Independent Johnel Rogers will face Ashley in the general election on Nov. 5.
Ashley told WDAM his goal if re-elected would be to “keep this sheriff’s department moving forward, working with community leaders, working with our youth and drug programs, educating them. This sheriff’s department has come a long way under my leadership and just making this a safer and better place, plus lowering the crime rate here, it makes businesses come in and invest.”
Ashley is seeking his second term as Wayne County Sheriff after first being elected in 2015. He served as a Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks conservation officer for 27 years before retiring in 2014 to run for sheriff.
