AP: Hosemann wins Republican nomination for Miss. lieutenant governor

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann seems to have this elections thing pretty much down.
Hosemann, who won all three of his races for Secretary of State by comfortable margins, opened his bid for lieutenant governor by outdistancing Shane Quick of DeSoto County in Tuesday’s Republican primary.
The results are unofficial until certified by the state.
Hosemann, who has served as secretary of state for the past 11 years, will face Democrat J. P. Hughes Jr., a state representative from Oxford, in the Nov. 5 general election.
A Democrat has not sat in the lieutenant governor’s seat since 1999.
