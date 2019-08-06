SUV crashes into Mississippi voting precinct

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities are responding to a Lamar County voting precinct after a vehicle crashed into the building Tuesday evening.
WDAM received pictures of the crash at the Lamar Park voting precinct and community center around 6:20 p.m. The crash happened as polls were open for state primary elections.
Emergency responders are on the scene now.
It is not clear if there were any injuries.
WDAM has a reporter headed to the scene and will update the story as more information is made available.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.