SUV crashes into Mississippi voting precinct
WDAM received pictures of the crash at the Lamar Park voting precinct and community center around 6:20 p.m. (Source: Mon Mussiett)
August 6, 2019 at 6:45 PM CDT - Updated August 6 at 6:58 PM

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities are responding to a Lamar County voting precinct after a vehicle crashed into the building Tuesday evening.

WDAM received pictures of the crash at the Lamar Park voting precinct and community center around 6:20 p.m. The crash happened as polls were open for state primary elections.

Emergency responders are on the scene now.

It is not clear if there were any injuries.

WDAM has a reporter headed to the scene and will update the story as more information is made available.

