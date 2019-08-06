State Auditor releases annual Audit Exceptions Report

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - State Auditor Shad White announced Monday the release of the annual report listing all instances of misappropriation, misspending or theft of public funds over the last fiscal year.
According to the Audit Exceptions Report, the auditor’s office issued 64 formal demands and identified more than $4.6 million to be returned to taxpayers.
Exceptions refers to accounting errors or violations of the law which result in misappropriation, misspending or theft.
“The 130 men and women of the auditor’s office are dedicated to stopping public money from being stolen or going to the wrong place. This report represents a year of hard work by our investigations division,” White said. “For the next few months, we’ll continue with new investigations but we’ll also focus on collecting the misappropriated or stolen money that we’ve identified in this report. It’s been an honor for us to work for you, the taxpayers, for the last year, and we’ll continue to be aggressive and have zero tolerance for theft for as long as I’m in this office.”
The full report lists the status of each exception made in 2019 or previous years by county.
