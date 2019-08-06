Phone and text scam reported in Pearl River County

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a scam that is targeting people in the area.
Officials have reported that some people in the county have received multiple calls and text messages from someone claiming to be from the sheriff’s department. The message claims that the recipient has an outstanding fine to pay and payment is needed.
According to the sheriff’s department, fines are only collected by the justice court, and any outstanding fines can be verified by calling 601-403-2572. The justice court does not collect payment over the phone or by text message. Fines must be paid in person by cash, cashier’s check, money order or credit card.
If you receive a call or text similar to this, do not respond and report the scam to the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.