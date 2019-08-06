First Alert: Primary election day forecast

We started the day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms later this afternoon, so grab your raincoats as you head out the door. Highs today will top out in the low 90s with the heat index reaching the 100-103 degree mark. Temperatures this evening will be in the low 80s with lows in the low 70s. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible again Wednesday across the area with highs in the low 90s. We dry out later this week, allowing us to get hotter as highs reach the mid-90s and heat indices between 102-106. A few scattered storms will return next weekend with highs in the mid to low 90s.