What you need to know for primary election day

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Voters across the state will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in Mississippi’s primary elections.
When it comes to casting your ballot in Mississippi, there are some things to keep in mind. Polls open at 7 a.m., and you must be in line by 7 p.m. to cast your ballot.
Under state law, you must have photo identification as well. If you forget to bring an ID, you can cast an affidavit ballot, but you must bring photo identification to your circuit clerk’s office within five business days for your ballot to count. You can find more information on the rules of photo identification here: www.msvoterID.ms.gov.
If you’re campaigning for a candidate, you must be at least 150 feet away from a polling place. Also, you’re not allowed to take pictures of your marked ballot.
You can report any election day problems to the secretary of state’s office. If you are unsure of where to vote, you can find your voting precinct here: http://www.sos.ms.gov/PollingPlace/Pages/default.aspx.
