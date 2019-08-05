Waller, Reeves visit the Pine Belt ahead of governor primary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With less than 24 hours before Mississippians head to the polls, two candidates for governor were visiting supporters and volunteers in the Pine Belt.
Bill Waller Jr. was at Chesterfield’s restaurant in Hattiesburg thanking his staff for all the hard work the group has done in turning out the vote for him. He encouraged everyone to take advantage of the remaining time to canvass their neighborhoods and get online to contact undecided voters.
“It’s great to be here in Hattiesburg, in the Pine Belt area, this has been a very, very important part of the state,” Waller said, “I’ve spent a lot of time here and held teacher town halls here and visited the hospital here and all points between, we got a great group of supporters here, I’m urging them to get on the phone, email and let’s get a good vote out tomorrow.”
Across town, Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves was at his campaign headquarters off Highway 98, thanking volunteers for their efforts in getting out the vote. He reminded the group that he was the man to lead Mississippi forward and to keep the state out of the hands of the democrats.
“We’re in the stretch run now, we’re working very hard, we started at 4 a.m. this morning down at Ingalls Shipbuilding on the Mississippi Gulf Coast," Reeves said. "Here in Hattiesburg today, and as you can see, we’ve got tons of volunteers behind us that are making calls to undecided voters, urging them to support the only true conservative in the race for governor this year. We don’t want to allow a liberal democrat in Mississippi to try to curtail the policies of President Donald Trump at the national level. President Trump needs an ally in Mississippi, and I’m committed to being that ally.”
Both Reeves and Waller have a long history of politics in the state. They will be joined on the Republican ballot by Robert Foster.
