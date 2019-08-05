Purvis native brings home state Distinguished Young Woman 2020 title

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Rebekah Williams is the Magnolia states’ newest Distinguished Young Woman.
“This really was a dream come true for me. I’ve dreamed about being the state representative since 7th grade. To see it come true, it really is a dream come true to me," said Williams.
Williams, along with 33 young ladies from across the state, competed in the program last month.
She said her first few weeks have been very exciting, and she’s looking forward to what the rest of the year may bring.
“I will travel around the state of Mississippi promoting the Be Your Best Self program, I’ll inspire and encourage young women and young children to live up to their best standards and be their best selves," said Williams.
Williams will travel to Mobile, Alabama next June for the national competition where she will proudly represent Mississippi.
“This program, it inspires women to truly be their best selves. You know the only standard we live up to is ourselves. We set goals for ourselves and we achieve them through our own trial and error. It really supports personal success all around, not just in one thing or the other. Its everything that makes you who you are," said Williams.
Williams is the first representative from Purvis to win the state title.
