Prepare for sweltering heat later this week

We started off your Monday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms later this afternoon, so grab your raincoats as you head out the door. Highs today will top out in the low 90s. Temperatures this evening will be in the low 80s with lows in the low 70s. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible again Tuesday across the area with highs in the low 90s. We dry out later this week, and that will allow us to get hotter as highs reach the mid-90s and heat indices in the low 100s. A few hit-or-miss storms will return for the weekend with highs in the mid to low 90s.