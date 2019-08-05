Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in murder of Hattiesburg grocer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a fifth suspect wanted in the shooting death of grocery store owner Lisa Nguyen.
HPD officials said Eric “Lil E” Williams, 20, is wanted for capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and criminal street gang activity and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police said Williams is a known gang member and is believed to be in the Jackson area.
Williams is 6 feet tall and weighs round 165 pounds. If you see Williams or have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Four suspects have already been charged in Nguyen’s murder. The well-known store owner was gunned down during an armed robbery at her business, Steelman Grocery, on July 20.
Jatyran “Tug” Tuggle, 20, and Jaquarious “Quay” Randle, 20, were arrested in Jackson on July 26. Tuggle is charged with capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and criminal street gang activity. Randle, 20, is charged with capital murder, criminal street gang activity and aggravated assault.
Stephon “Doonk” Hart, 25, and Christopher “Fat Boy” Tyce, 26, were arrested on Aug. 1 in Jackson. Both men are charged with capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and criminal street gang activity.
According to HPD, the investigation into Nguyen’s death is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.