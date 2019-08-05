Lamar County road improvements expected to start in coming weeks

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Board of Supervisors accepted an over $800,000 bid Monday to begin road improvements along Old Highway 11 in Oak Grove.
"We won’t be adding any turn lanes or any lanes, but we will be improving the shoulders and adding a little bit more asphalt to actually improve the traffic flow, some sight lines,” said County Administrator Jody Waits.
Waits said most of the money for this project is coming from state aid funding.
The project consists of widening Old Highway 11 between Old Highway 24 and Richburg Road, replacing culvert cross-drains and adding a turn lane at the Oak Grove Middle School entrance.
“At the beginning and ending of the school day, traffic has nowhere to get off and turn, so it backs up through the intersection of Old Highway 11 and Old Highway 24 and just really slows things down through there,” Waits said. “It’s become accident prone as well. It seems like there’s always someone running into somebody because it’s so congested.”
The construction is expected to begin within the next few weeks, right in the middle of back to school traffic. According to Waits, most of the construction will be done on the weekends to help with congestion and lane closures during school hours.
“During construction, they will be working off the road because they are adding a lane and can do all the work without interfering with the current traffic flow, except for installing new culverts that will have to shut the road down,” Waits said. “It really won’t make the current situation any worse during construction. It will make it better when it’s all over with.”
This is part of the road project plan that started in 2017 to widen Old Highway 11 from the Hattiesburg city limits to Richburg Road.
The project is expected to be finished over the next several months.
