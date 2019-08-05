Hattiesburg mayor proposes new homelessness, panhandling initiatives

This morning, Mayor Toby Barker was joined by representatives from Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) and Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources to discuss two initiatives that will help meet challenges around homelessness and panhandling. During tonight's Hattiesburg City Council meeting, a work session presentation will go over the creation of a resource center that will connect homeless individuals to the help they may need. This is a real, practical and collaborative effort to give individuals more opportunities to access services and move into more stable situations. Also on this week's council agenda is an updated ordinance regarding solicitation that will toughen the city's regulations on panhandling. If approved by the Council, these changes will go into effect in early September and prohibit panhandling at intersections, parks, banks and ATMs. Additionally, HPD has created a position that will oversee implementation, officer/dispatch training regarding the revised ordinance and partner with the resource center to connect those seeking help with available resources. This position will also work across departments with Court and Code Enforcement as needed. Together, it is our hope that these two initiatives will work in tandem to directly address challenges pertaining to both homelessness and panhandling.