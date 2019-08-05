Don’t forget back-to-school immunizations

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With school starting within a week for most kids, parents are scrambling to get prepared.
One thing that can get overlooked is vaccinations for your child.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and prevention, vaccines are important for the fighting of life-threatening diseases.
Dr. Jonathan Shook at the Hattiesburg Clinic Pediatric Center advises parents to get ahead of the game when vaccinating their child so they can avoid the back-to-school rush that he sees now.
Mississippi has the highest rate of MMR vaccinations, which is the vaccine for mumps and measles.
Vaccines are completely covered by Medicaid and are covered by most medical insurance providers, so most people can get vaccines with no out-of-pocket costs.
As for the safety, Shook said that the vaccines he uses are heavily tested and are safe for children.
He does recommend keeping your child ahead of the game, but if you do get behind, Shook does have a catch-up plan.
