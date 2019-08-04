Purvis woman killed in crash on Highway 98 in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 66-year-old woman was killed after a Saturday afternoon two-vehicle crash in Lamar County.
Sgt. Travis Luck with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the crash on U.S. Highway 98 near Oloh Road, around 1:40 p.m.
Luck said the driver of a Nissan was traveling east and the driver of a Honda was attempting to cross the highway when the crash happened.
The driver of the Honda, who was identified as Carmen Sandifer, of Purvis, was taken to Merit Health Wesley hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Luck said all other people involved in the accident were taken to local hospitals and treated with moderate injuries.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.