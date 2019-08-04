Laurel police investigating possible assault at hardware store

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is investigating a possible assault at a hardware store on Sunday morning.
Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers responded to a call of a possible assault at Harbor Freight, around 10:55 a.m.
Cox said when officers arrived at the store, a white male was found suffering from a wound to his neck. The man was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center, where he currently remains, for treatment.
Cox said the investigation is ongoing however the wounds appear to be self-inflicted, and there is no danger to the public.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Laurel Police Department at (601)-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-7867.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.