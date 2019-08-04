First Alert: Sunday evening, night forecast

Look for some patchy fog after midnight with lows in the lower 70s.
Monday we could see some patchy fog in the morning then becoming partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance for mainly afternoon, and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
Tuesday looks to be partly cloudy with scattered mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
We have a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm mainly in the afternoon and early evening on Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. The chance for rain is 30 percent.
Hotter weather with very few showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.
Saturday looks to be partly cloudy and hot with scattered mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.
Sunday looks to be partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the mid-70s.
