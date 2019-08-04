Abraham, Whatley begin fall battle for USM’s starting QB job

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two days in to USM fall camp, and there’s still plenty to be resolved.
Fourth-year head coach Jay Hopson expects there to be battles at a number of position groups including quarterback.
Redshirt junior Jack Abraham earned the majority of starts last season, leading the nation in completion percentage (73.1 percent).
However, sophomore Tate Whatley showed promise as a dual-threat passer last season, appearing in six games with starts.
"You know, [Whatley]’s right there,” Abraham said. “We're neck and neck. It really is good because he pushes me to the best of my ability and makes me work my hardest."
“Jack started off with ones but we know Tate right there as proven himself worthy of the competition,” Hopson said. “So as a football coach, you have to give him a shot at the title too. And also we have a couple of good, young freshmen that you saw out there that are throwing the ball around really well. Football’s about competition, I believe in creating competition and we’re going to see how it plays out.”
