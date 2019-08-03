Southern Miss expects significant “competition” in fall camp

"It's going to be fun to watch them battle it out,” Hopson said. “You want to make sure you're getting the eleven best football players. I think you come out of camp always wanting to do that and when you have competition there's those nights you go home as a football coach and go ‘Is he better or is he better?’ We want to make sure as we go through camp and compete we want to make sure those guys deserve to be those top eleven so that we feel good about who are starting players are in all phases. Football is a game of attrition, so you lose a player or two throughout the year."