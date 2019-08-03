Salvation Army teams up with Walmart for “Stuff the Bus” in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Back to school shopping can get pretty expensive. That’s why the Salvation Army and Walmart are trying to make things easier for families.
Across the country at more than 3,000 Walmart stores, a Stuff the Bus event took place in efforts of collecting school supplies for those in need.
"I'm a teacher and so I know what it's like for student to come and not really have everything they need,” said donor Hailey Ishee.
The goal for this event is to fill up an entire school bus with backpacks, notebooks, pens, and other types of supplies.
Volunteers from several local organizations took turns all day helping collect supplies. They said they are happy to lend a helping hand for their community.
"The Salvation Army is really good about finding a need and finding partners with that need and we are just glad to be part of that process,” said volunteer with the Kiwanis Club of the Pine Belt Charlie Legg. Those donating say events like this are a huge help for not only families, but also teachers. "It takes a load off the teachers and the parents because when a student comes in and they don't have what they need, I feel obligated to help them in any way I can. When there is an opportunity to give back to the school, even though I am trying to get stuff ready for my classroom, I know there are some parents that can't get the things they need for their students. I'm trying to help out anyway I can to make a school year really good for a student,” said Ishee.
Both Hattiesburg and Petal Walmart participated.
