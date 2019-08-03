Salvation Army teams up with Walmart for “Stuff the Bus” in the Pine Belt

"The Salvation Army is really good about finding a need and finding partners with that need and we are just glad to be part of that process,” said volunteer with the Kiwanis Club of the Pine Belt Charlie Legg. Those donating say events like this are a huge help for not only families, but also teachers. "It takes a load off the teachers and the parents because when a student comes in and they don't have what they need, I feel obligated to help them in any way I can. When there is an opportunity to give back to the school, even though I am trying to get stuff ready for my classroom, I know there are some parents that can't get the things they need for their students. I'm trying to help out anyway I can to make a school year really good for a student,” said Ishee.