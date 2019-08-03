Forrest County gives $100K to Petal Sports Association

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Sports Association was gifted funds from the county after the city announced budget cuts.
Forrest County Supervisor Burkett Ross announced Friday that Forrest County will be sponsoring the Petal Sports Association with $100,000. The association has been the main organizers of youth sports in the city since it partnered with Petal two years ago.
The money will go directly to the association and the kids.
Petal Mayor Hal Marx said earlier in the week that the city was working toward a solution to keep sports in the city.
“We still don’t have our final budget yet, so I’m not even sure what the final budget will look like,” Marx said. “Any money that PSA has that can offset the money the city needs to put into it is a benefit for us.”
The Forrest County Board of Supervisors voted on the sponsorship on Wednesday.
As for where it came from, Ross said it was a surplus from his recreation budget that he’s built up over eight years in office.
Teddy Heintz, who runs the football department at the PSA, said the money is a big help for the association, but they still need more from volunteers and possibly donations to keep it running.
“I just hope that when it’s time to say, ‘play ball,' that the kids will be on the field,” Heintz said.
We will keep you posted on any updates as they come in.
