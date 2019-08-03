First Alert: Saturday night forecast

For tonight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 70s with a calm wind.
Sunday looks to be mostly cloudy by the afternoon with a 50 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms and highs in the lower 90s.
Monday looks rather wet as well with mostly cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.
For Tuesday and Wednesday, expect a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
By Thursday, we are down to a 30 percent chance for isolated mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
For Friday and Saturday, look for possibly warmer weather with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s. There is only a 20 percent chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.
