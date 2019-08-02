Showers likely this weekend but it won’t be a washout

We started off your Friday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms later this afternoon, so grab your raincoats as you head out the door. Highs today will top out in the low 90s. Temperatures this evening will be in the low 80s with lows in the low 70s. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible this weekend. It won’t be a washout, so don’t cancel any of your plans. Highs will be in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Sunday will have a better chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Scattered storms will continue into Monday before we dry out a bit into the middle of next week. The middle part of next week will be hot with highs in the mid-90s by late next week.