New classes, sports to come to Perry County School District

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Volleyball, cross country, art, music and a foreign language class will now be offered to elementary and middle school students in the Perry County School District.
According to Perry County School District Superintendent Scott Dearman, the district offered art and music 10 years ago. This year the administration plans to reinstate both classes and add new ones to the list for students.
“Kids don’t get up in the morning wanting to learn algebra,” said Dearman.
“At elementary level, a lot of kids say, today we have physical education, you know," Dearman said. "Well now they can say, ‘Today we have art, today we have music.’”
Dearman said the motivation behind the added classes is the students.
“We want to try to offer as much as we can for kids to motivate them to come to school,” said Dearman.
Perry County School District sports will also expand, adding volleyball and cross country.
Parents can expect to see the new additions for this upcoming school year.
