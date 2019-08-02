2 more charged in slaying of Miss. grocery store owner

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two more suspects have been charged in the murder of beloved Hattiesburg grocery store owner Lisa Nguyen.
According to Hattiesburg police, Stephon “Doonk” Hart and Christopher “Fat Boy” Tyce were taken into custody Thursday morning in Jackson. Both were charged with capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and criminal street gang activity after being questioned by investigators.
Jatyran “Tug” Tuggle and Jaquarious “Quay” Randle are also charged in the case. Tuggle 20, is charged with capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and criminal street gang activity. Randle, 20, is charged with capital murder, criminal street gang activity and aggravated assault.
All four suspects are from Jackson and were taken into custody with help from Jackson police and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.
Nguyen, 59, was gunned down during an armed robbery at her business, Steelman Grocery, on July 21. Her murder rocked the neighborhood and galvanized members of the community to speak out against recent violence in the city.
Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker released a statement after the shooting calling Nguyen’s murder a “heinous act of violence” and vowed to bring those involved to justice.
Hart, Tyce, Tuggle and Randle are being held at the Forrest County Jail. HPD said the investigation is ongoing.
