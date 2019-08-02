Mississippi lottery opens applications to vendors

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The Mississippi lottery is one step closer to putting tickets in stores across the state. Vendors who are interested in selling lottery tickets can now submit applications to do so, said the Mississippi Lottery Corporation on Friday.
The applications are available on the MLC’s website. Officials say the goal to have tickets in stores and available for purchase is Dec. 1, 2019.
“Over the last month, we have received a large number of calls from retailer operators around the state who are enthusiastic about coming on board to sell lottery tickets,” said MLC president Tom Shaheen. “As the number of applications come in, our team will be working in overdrive to receive, process and validate the information in anticipation of our December 1 launch date for scratch-offs."
Tickets will primarily be sold in convenience stores, gas stations, supermarkets, grocery stores, tobacco/beer stores, as well as a variety of other types of retail businesses. Licensed casinos are also applicable.
“The prospective retailers are not only coming on board to sell lottery tickets but they are also investing in the opportunity to drive more traffic to their store, increase sales for other store merchandise, receive support from a dedicated Lottery Sales Representative and ultimately assist Mississippi in raising money to help fund infrastructure and educational needs," said Shaheen.
Businesses interested in becoming part of the statewide network of providers must submit the necessary documentation and application by mail to the MLC. To access the application, please visit www.mslotteryhome.com and click the “Procurements & Personnel” tab. Upon completion, please mail to MLC, P.O. Box 321433, Flowood, MS, 39232.
