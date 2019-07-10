MDE launches TeachMS campaign to recruit new teachers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Like many other states, Mississippi has been dealing with a teacher shortage for several years.
The Mississippi Department of Education is launching a new recruitment campaign to fill that need.
More than 700 teachers from across the state are attending the “Elevate Teachers Conference” in Jackson.
While learning about classroom management, intervention strategies and more, they’re also working to bring others into the profession.
The Mississippi Department of Education’s new campaign TeachMS is aimed at recruiting high school and college students and other professionals for teaching careers.
“I’m the first in my family to graduate high school and college,” said JPS teacher Teresa Jackson. “So that inspired me to really want to be a teacher.”
The educator has been with the Jackson Public Schools system for 15 years.
She hopes MDE’s TeachMS campaign gets more educators in the classrooms to stop overcrowding and help improve student performance.
“When I first started teaching I went back to my elementary school and like the older teachers came in and nurtured me and that helped me and that taught me that when new teachers come in you need to give them all the help they can to keep them there, encourage and motivate them,” said Jackson.
MDE officials said there were 1,500-2,000 licensed teacher vacancies statewide last year.
“Each day that students don’t have a teacher who’s properly trained and day one ready of course they’re losing the opportunity to gain very important and foundational knowledge that’s necessary for them to be successful,” said MDE Executive Director of the Office of Teaching and Leading Dr. Cory Murphy.
According to officials, there are 34,000 and 37,000 licensed teachers in Mississippi to educate more than 470,000 students.
For more information about teaching jobs in the state visit their website.
