1,000 high-grade THC cartridges seized in Lamar Co. drug raid

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of dollars worth of high-grade tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) oil vape cartridges were seized during a drug raid early Friday morning in Lamar County.
The cartridges were discovered when the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office narcotics unit served a search warrant on Oak Grove Road around 1:30 a.m.
Sheriff Danny Rigel said deputies found 1,000 vape cartridges containing “90% to 93% THC” with a street value of around $25,000 during the bust. He said cocaine, marijuana, drug packaging materials, a .38 caliber pistol and nearly $2,000 in cash were also seized.
Rigel said Jeffrey Anderson Gill, 25, Tia Katrina Johnston, 21, and Darius Joseph Baskerville, 25, were arrested during the raid. Gill and Johnston are charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in drugs. Baskerville is charged with trafficking in drugs.
All three suspects are from Hattiesburg, but Rigel said the THC cartridges were brought in from out of state. He said people need to be aware of what’s in these cartridges, which look similar to nicotine cartridges, as vaping continues to gain popularity.
“Vaping has become popular, and vaping in itself is legal, but now they are making cartridges that make it illegal,” said Rigel. “That’s what we want parents to know. It doesn’t contain nicotine. It contains THC.”
Tetrahydrocannabinol is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.
Gill, Johnston and Baskerville are being held at the Lamar County Jail. Johnston’s bond was set at $100,000. Baskerville’s bond was set at $50,000. Rigel said Gill is being held without bond because he was already out on bond for a possession of a controlled substance charge at the time of his arrest.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.