Hepatitis outbreak hits Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Magnolia State is seeing Hepatitis A pop up in various places across the state.
Hepatitis causes flu-like symptoms including abdominal pain, fatigue, vomiting, yellowing of the skin and a loss of appetite. While it’s not likely, it can cause death.
For those who contract the virus, the first step is to go to your local clinic and get examined by a doctor.
Most of the time doctors will advise allowing the body to fight the disease on its own.
There is a vaccine, but it is only recommended for those younger than 1 and in the at-risk group.
