Hattiesburg mayor announces school board nomination

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker held a press conference Friday to announce Dr. Eddie Holloway as his nomination to the Hattiesburg School District’s Board of Trustees.
If approved, Holloway will fill the position of out-going board member Patricia Fluker.
Holloway brings with him a long list of accomplishments, including 40 years at the University of Southern Mississippi, with 20 of those years serving as Dean of Students. He also served 16 years as a Hattiesburg City Council member.
“Public education is the ladder which we use to climb and meet society’s expectation,” Holloway said. “A well-educated workforce provides good, solid citizens and residents, employees and stakeholders of any given community. So it’s, I hope, our aim to work to that effect.”
Holloway is also a past-president of the Hattiesburg Public School District’s Foundation Board.
