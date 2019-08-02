FCSO warns of phone scam targeting the area

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a warning about a phone scam targeting people in the area.
According to officials with the sheriff’s department, the scheme involves a caller posing as an agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration. The scammer tries to convince potential victims to put money on a Vault Card as a “good faith bond” for a fictitious crime involving a drug cartel.
Officials said the scammer is calling from the phone number 1-800-689-8270. If you receive an unsolicited call asking for money, you’re advised to hang up immediately.
Here are some tips from the Federal Trade Commission on how to protect yourself from phone scams.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.