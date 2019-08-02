Convicted felon accused of selling meth near Laurel church

Marcus Lang is charged with sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. (Source: Laurel Police Department)
By Chris Thies | August 2, 2019 at 12:24 PM CDT - Updated August 2 at 12:24 PM

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A convicted felon is facing charges for allegedly dealing methamphetamine near a church and illegally possessing a gun.

Police Chief Tommy Cox said Marcus J. Lang, 32, was arrested when narcotics officers served a search warrant at a home on Martin Luther King Avenue on Thursday morning.

Cox said Lang, of Laurel, is charged with sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lang was booked into the Jones County Jail where he is being held on a $35,000 bond.

