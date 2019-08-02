500 affected by boil water notice in Perry Co.

500 affected by boil water notice in Perry Co.
Boil water advisory issued for Arlington W/A-Hintonville water supply.
By Chris Thies | August 2, 2019 at 12:03 PM CDT - Updated August 2 at 12:03 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health said a boil water notice has been issued for 500 customers who are served by the Arlington W/A-Hintonville water supply in Perry County.

The health department said the advisory was issued Thursday following a malfunction of chlorination equipment.

Anyone serviced by the Arlington W/A-Hintonville system should boil all water for at least a minute before drinking until the advisory is lifted.

MSDH officials say you should follow these guidelines if you’re affected by a boil water notice:

Do Not

  • Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.
  • Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.
  • Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.
  • Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

Do

  • Wash your dishes in boiled water or use paper plates for the next few days.
  • Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.
  • Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
  • Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
  • Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.